ACRES Land Trust starts capital campaign to grow headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – ACRES Land Trust just experienced a period of 50% growth, as they enter their 60th year of purchasing and protecting land in the region. In order for the nonprofit to more efficiently maintain the expanding acreage, they launched a capital campaign for funds to expand its office space and build a barn.

“ACRES footprint has grown tremendously. We own over 7,000 acres of land now and that has meant more equipment, more people, more people supporting us, more volunteers, more everything,” explains Jason Kissel, the Executive Director at ACRES Land Trust, “In 60 years we have gotten by with never investing in places to put those people. Whether it be employees, volunteers or even equipment.”

The land they are building on is unprotected, as it was set aside for potential expansion when ACRES was founded. They wish to build a barn to house equipment and renovate the home they currently use as an office to gain more space to work. The investment in the renovations will also benefit those who explore the lands either by driving or hiking as they plan to increase access to the land.

“As a nonprofit, we have to raise money for everything we do, so we are hoping the public will come to our aid and really help us build this facility,” adds Kissel, “It impacts land, we have again 7,000 acres of land if you think about what it takes for your own property, say it’s a quarter acre in town. Think about all the equipment you need to manage that and multiply if by 71 hundred acres. There’s a lot of stuff that we do, and this is going to give us a central location to operate out of.”

You can help donate to their capital campaign and their cause to protect and preserve nature by clicking here.