FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Public Library wants to make continuing education a choice for Allen County.

The library says that “business-related training and education, research services, physical spaces and technology, and equipment use” offered entrepreneurs an estimated $3,420,011 in value in 2021.

To get the number, they used the Urban Libraries Council Business Value Calculator, as well as research from St. Louis Public Libraries.

One of the success stories generated from the resources is Vanessa Hayden’s company, Partly Whimsical.

The company creates interior designs that aids individuals with autism.

As library services come back to full strength now that the height of the pandemic is over, they expect their economic impact on the community to continue to grow.