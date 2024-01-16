FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On the eve of Ace Pickleball Club’s grand opening at Spiece Fieldhouse, the sound of paddles colliding with balls could already be heard as club members received early access to the facility Tuesday.

Tuesday’s soft opening allowed club members to utilize the facilities courts and equipment for the first time while also getting employees comfortable with the how operating the facility will be.

Scott Howard, co-owner of Ace Pickleball Club’s Fort Wayne location, said he received plenty of positive comments about the facility during the soft opening.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to says that it’s amazing [and] it’s the best courts they’ve been on in Fort Wayne by far,” Howard said. “A lot of them have gotten, quite frankly, teary-eyed just talking about it, [and] I’ve gotten teary-eyed talking about it.”

Starting Wednesday, Ace Pickleball Club will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Ace Pickleball Club is offering a discounted monthly rate of $99 compared to $119 until Feb. 15, and some of the features that come with a membership include free court reservations, unlimited play and access to members-only tournaments and clinics.

Access to the facility for non-members costs $20 per visit.

Fort Wayne is the second city to receive an Ace Pickleball Club location, and six more locations across the country are in the works.