FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in the shooting deaths of two men and injuries of another at a gas station in 2021 is being sentenced Friday.

Joseph D. Bossard is accused of gunning down three people at a gas station on the corner of State Boulevard and Hobson Road. They got into “some kind of verbal confrontation” in the store, according to court documents, and Bossard was reportedly seen afterwards on surveillance footage driving his truck in a circle around the three and almost hitting one of them.

Bossard then left the gas station and came back two minutes later, when he is accused of “briskly” walking up to the driver’s side door and firing a handgun inside, according to court documents.

Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both 19, were shot and killed. Jaylin Rice, 20, was also shot and injured.

After multiple competency hearings, Bossard pleaded guilty in June to two counts of murder, Allen Superior Court documents show, along with attempted murder and a penalty for the use of a firearm. The sentences for those charges will run consecutively.

In the deal, other charges will be dismissed including aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. Prosecutors also agreed to drop their application for life without parole.

A murder conviction in Indiana carries a term of 45 to 65 years in prison and an enhancement for using a firearm carries up to 20 extra years – meaning Bossard will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.