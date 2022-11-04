WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who helped dismember another man after a killing received a five-year prison sentence Friday morning.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, previously pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in connection to the death of 55-year-old Shane V. Nguyen.

Earlier this week, Carreon-Hamilton testified during the trial of 22-year-old Mathew Cramer, who was found guilty by a jury of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in Nguyen’s death. The jury also recommended Cramer be sentenced to prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Pictured are Mathew Cramer II and Jacob Carreon-Hamilton

Carreon-Hamilton used a cell phone to shoot video of Cramer hacking at Nguyen’s body with a machete after the older man was killed in a storage unit last year. Carreon-Hamilton also admitted to helping dismember Nguyen’s body, which was later found by police scattered in various bags inside a van.

Cramer and Nguyen had a sexual relationship, according to court testimony. Cramer had been accused of choking and then killing Nguyen with blunt force trauma on April 23, 2021, according to court records. He then called Carreon-Hamilton to help figure out what to do with the body.

Cramer said it was Carreon-Hamilton’s idea to dismember the corpse, according to court testimony.

The two were spotted by police early on April 25 while they were driving Nguyen’s black 2013 Honda Odyssey. During a police pursuit, Carreon-Hamilton bailed out of the vehicle while Cramer took over the wheel and crashed through a local gas station parking lot.

Carreon-Hamilton somehow made it back to his home in Goshen and was later arrested.

As part of a plea deal with Allen County prosecutors, he admitted to several felonies filed against him and agreed to testify against Cramer in return for the five-year sentence.

He was sentenced to five years on the assisting a criminal charge and two years each on the abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement charges – though those three sentences are to be served at the same time.