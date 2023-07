FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 has reports of an accident at the 307-mile mark on I-69 southbound past the Goshen exit.

INDOT is showing heavy slowdowns.

Be mindful of traffic and try to avoid the area. No further information has been released about the accident.

The accident appears to be under the bridge. At 12:16 p.m. traffic is moving as the accident cleans up.

More information will be released when it becomes available.