10% of COVID vaccine appointments at Allen County Health Dept. are ‘no shows’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A considerable amount of residents are skipping their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with the Allen County Department of Health. These “no shows” aren’t good for department administration.

According to Administrator Mindy Waldron, 70 to 100 appointments a day have ended up as no shows. That’s roughly about 10 percent of the day’s 780 to 900 scheduled visits.

“So everyday when we have a 10 percent no show rate, that’s a lot when you add it up throughout the week and consider how many other folks could have got it in earlier if they had been able to make those appointments,” Waldron said.

She believes some of the appointment skipping is due to people finding other sites to get their vaccine and then forgetting to cancel the appointments they made with Allen County. But the health department wants to maximize their use of large vaccination sites such s the Memorial Coliseum while they can, before they have to downsize to smaller locations.

“We can’t keep large sites open if we don’t have people filling those spots,” Waldron continued. “So we want to crunch into our appointment slots as many people as we can so we can get as many done as quickly as possible before we have to move to another site.”

This is all a race against uncertain futures.

“Our focus is vaccinating as many people as we can as quickly as we can,” said Waldron. “Otherwise, a lot of those safety measures that none of us like are going to be in our foreseeable future. So our hope is to promote as many folks making the appointments that they can. We’re still running our testing site and doing all the contact tracing, but vaccinations are the impetus right now. It’s a race against those variants. We don’t want an uptick. Because we have plenty of vaccine and plenty of appointments, this is the time to make your appointment and get it done.”

If you aren’t going to be able to attend your vaccine appointment with the Allen County Department of Health, please call 260-449-7722. You’ll be prompted to leave a voicemail with your name and appointment info. The health department will then cancel the appointment for you.