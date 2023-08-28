FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beginning September 4 the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will be temporarily closing its Aboite Branch for building construction.

In the summer of 2022, a storm hit the southwest side of the building causing damage to the roof and meeting room in the building. Since this damage, the branch’s meeting room has been unavailable to the public.

During the closure, patrons and staff will have no access to the building. Patrons will need to rent and return Library books at other locations. If members of the ACPL currently have books on hold at the branch they are encouraged to call 260-421-1240 to request a transfer to another location.

The Aboite branch staff and materials will be temporarily relocated across other ACPL locations, and any remaining materials will be carefully preserved to prevent damage.

The temporary closure will last six to eight weeks, with hopes to have all construction finalized prior to the start of the winter weather season.