ABCinema adds second screen to theater

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A movie theater in Decatur is gearing up to supply double the entertainment.

For two years now, the Decatur community has been catching movies at the family-owned theater downtown, 130 people at a time. Now more than double the number of people will be able to catch a first-run film at ABCinema now that they have added a second theater. Last spring ABCinema owners Corey and Barb Affolder bought the building next to their theater. They have been keeping their plans for the space under wraps but this weekend gave the public a chance to check out the big changes.

The purchased the storefront next door to prevent any damage to their original building.

“It was in pretty bad shape,” said Barb Affolder, who owns the theater with her husband Corey Affolder. “There was a pretty big hole on the roof and some of the first floor was gone so in making the repairs to the roof that we needed, we decided to just go ahead and put a second screen in.”

It took months of renovations, but it is finally ready for people to sit back and enjoy.

“We’ve done everything that we could without people actually in the seats as far as sound and the heating and air conditioning so we just needed to get people in the door,” said Affolder.

They said it is an exciting thing for their business and for the community as a whole, who went more than 50 years without a theater in town before ABCinemas opened up.

This one is bigger, a lot bigger,” said Lori Anderson, who stopped by the theater to see Jumanji Sunday night with her husband Kevin. The couple enjoyed the seats in the new theater the most, but also said they are grateful to have a theater in the community in the first place. “It’s great having one here in town. It gives something for the kids to do and we love coming here.”

The theater is already an affordable option at five dollars a movie ticket, and Affolder said adding a second theater will also make it more convenient for people to catch a new release.

“We’ve actually had at least two couples this weekend that we know of that came in and watched the earlier show on one of the screens and then stayed and popped over to the second screen to watch the second show so it’ll just give people more flexibility and more opportunities to come in and see a movie.”

The theater held a soft-opening screening of Jumanji and will hold a grand opening event this weekend.