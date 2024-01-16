FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) has placed all abandoned puppies that were left outside of their facility nearly two weeks ago.

According to FWACC, one of their staff members found a cardboard box full of 10 puppies on the morning on Jan. 3. They had been left in the cold by an unknown person for over an hour at only 6 to 7 weeks old.

On Tuesday, Abigail Reyes with FWACC said all 10 puppies were placed into foster families until they are ready to be evaluated for placement in the organization’s adoption program.

“We’re very grateful to our foster team, our foster families, who have opened their doors to the puppies,” Reyes said. “They’ll be coming in within the next couple weeks to receive their vaccinations [and] their checkups so that we can make sure they are healthy.”

Those with the shelter worried that some of the puppies could have roamed off before being found, however they said no more puppies were found so it’s believed that all were rescued.

It’s still unclear who is responsible for leaving the puppies. FWACC asks anyone with information about the puppies or who abandoned them to call their dispatchers at (260) 427-1244 option 1.