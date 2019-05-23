Top Stories

AAA: Record number of travelers this Memorial Day

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 01:50 PM EDT

Are you planning to go on vacation this Memorial Day? AAA expects there will be a record number of people driving to their destinations. Here’s a look at the holiday weekend travel outlook.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local