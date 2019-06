CLEVELAND (AP) — Family members and law enforcement officials agree there is little hope that a mild-mannered couple last seen a year ago in eastern Ohio is alive today and that it's likely they were killed by someone.

But what they still find confounding is why anyone would have killed 56-year-old Joni Davis and her longtime boyfriend and caregiver, 65-year-old Brian Goff. They say the couple kept to themselves, adhered to what's been described as comfortable routine Goff devised, and rarely ventured away from the Ohio River communities where they had grown up and spent most of their lives.