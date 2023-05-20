FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It was the dream of a lifetime for five-year-old Mya, as she got her Make-A-Wish granted. Which happened to be the 20,000th wish for Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Mya is your average fairytale princess, she loves sweets but unicorns most of all. She has a nervous system disorder and her wish was to meet and ride a unicorn.

She was surprised by the announcement that her wish was coming true before the Hanning & Bean Northeast Indiana Wish Gala on Friday, May 19.

Mya was sent on a sparkly scavenger hunt, filled with clues left for her by a unicorn. Her wish came true on May 20 at the Stillwater Equestrian Center; where she met the unicorn she named Clover.