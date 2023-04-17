FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three years after losing its original brick-and-mortar location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Spanish-American” restaurant Bravas has made its home in Fort Wayne once again.

The new location is at 3416 Fairfield Ave., which is near their original location.

Bravas announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be operating on “pilot mode” this week by starting with shortened hours to allow employees to adjust to the new environment.

As a result, Bravas will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After losing its brick-and-mortar location in 2020, Bravas returned to its roots and switched to being a food truck in 2021 until returning to a stationary location.