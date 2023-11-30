ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) –Remember reading Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities when you were a kid?

In Allen County, we have A Tale of Two Zip Codes.

For years, 46765, the zip code for Leo-Cedarville has been the zip code for the lowest poverty rate in the state, a poverty rate that’s less than one percent.

Pastor Raymond Dix, Pilgrim Baptist Church

Pilgrim Baptist Church on Gay Street

Down Maumee Avenue

Maumee Avenue

A hidden corner in 46803

At the other end of the scale, 46803, near downtown, has consistently been the zip code with the highest poverty rate in the state at nearly 50%. This article sourced UnitedStatesZipCodes.org that bases its conclusions on the U.S. Census. The census was also consulted.

The statistics don’t mean Leo-Cedarville is the richest zip code in the county or the state or vice versa.

What it shows is a great and lasting economic divide in Allen County prosperity.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute and an expert on our local economy, says Allen County is the “most representative” county in the state and “remarkably diverse.”

Leo Park

downtown Leo

downtown Leo

Tena Woenker, Leo-Cedarville town manager

That translates to mean Allen County has an urban core with decades of poverty, high income suburbs and very rural areas, she suggested.

“Historical practices have concentrated poverty over decades” Rachel Blakeman

“We know historical practices have concentrated poverty over decades,” Blakeman said. Poverty is not the same as income, but the two are related.

“Poverty can be a generational event,” Blakeman continued. “We have census tracts where we have had high poverty rates for generations. It’s really hard to change this. If it were easy, we would have done it already.”

“Leo has ‘magic'” Town manager Tena Woenker

Meanwhile, Leo seems to have found “the magic,” says Leo’s Town manager Tena Woenker.

Since taking over as town manager, she believes the residents have a loyalty to one another that’s crucial to its success in this municipality of about 5,300 where 96 % of the population is white.

Woenker described Leo, located in a small pocket in the county’s northeastern corner, as a commuter city with limited highway access or transportation hubs that would draw industry.

“Our focus is on our schools and parks,” Woenker said.

46803 is one of three zip codes in Allen County that is “majority minority,” with a greater African American population than any other ethnicity. The other two are 46806 and 46816, both just south of 46803 and both with a higher poverty rate than the state average which is 12.6%.

In 46803, about 45% of the population is Black and 39%, white, according to the data.

46803 is the East Central Neighborhood with 10,000 people

Called the East Central Neighborhood, 46803 sits on the eastern edge of downtown Fort Wayne. It follows the Maumee River east to the Kroger store on New Haven Avenue. The southernmost boundary is East Pontiac Street.

Neighborhoods like La Rez, Hanna Creighton, the embattled, formerly flourishing Harvester Community and Wayne Trace call 46803 home.

Likewise, students at Indiana Tech University live in 46803, where the population is nearly 10,000 people. The median annual income is $21,790.

That’s way below the federal poverty level of $30,000 for a family of four.

In Leo, the median annual income is $69,000, higher than the county-wide median annual income of $61,400.

For comparison, 46814 in southwest Allen County has a median annual income of $113,338 with a poverty rate of about 4.8%. The second highest annual income is 46845 with a median annual income of about $83,284 with 3.5% below the poverty line.

How to reverse the poverty trend and the role of Pilgrim Baptist Church

There are two ways to reverse the poverty in 46803, according to Blakeman.

Employ strategies that improve residents’ lives or get new people to move in, risking gentrification.

Sheila Curry Campbell, a former county councilwoman whose district included 46803, is at the forefront of the battle to reverse 46803’s fate. She blames the persistent poverty on disinvestment.

“No one wants to put any money into that space,” Curry Campbell told WANE. “In the state, if you go to the census and you pull those census tracts – you can pull any – 46803 has the worst numbers. Infant mortality, cancer, household income, you name it. Unfortunately, it’s number one.”

Curry Campbell and her church, Pilgrim Baptist at 1331 Gay St., created the Pilgrim Progress Community Development Center to fight back.

“We have been a pillar in the community.” she said. The church, founded 105 years ago, holds monthly conversations, offering seminars on suicide, CPR, AED training, summer job programs, yoga, cooking.



“We just asked the city of Fort Wayne for $100,000 for a grassroots equity commission,” for the Pilgrim Progress Community Development Corporation which will tackle five quality of life issues.

Curry Campbell says her church is seeking a grant writer and hopes to tap into the Inflation Reduction Act. One of the provisions is a weatherization program that would help lower energy bills for high poverty individuals, but the development corporation needs a grant writer to access the federal funds.

Curry often talks about environmental justice movement the Inflation Reduction addresses. Friday, the Midwest Building & Decarbonization Coalition will hold a zoom meeting at 10 a.m. that anyone can access to learn about the Act’s weatherization program. Weatherization would include insulation for homes, heat pumps, retrofitting, roofing, solar energy, she said.

The city responds

Curry Campbell acknowledged that the city of Fort Wayne under Mayor Tom Henry established a grocery store on Pontiac Street at the southern boundary of 46803, helping to end the food desert.

WANE 15 asked the city for a response because 46803 has been the zip code with the highest poverty rate in the state on a consistent basis. Here’s what the City of Fort Wayne sent.

We recognize there are challenges in the 46803 zip code. City staff works each day to develop and implement strategies to bring about positive change in areas of the community that are experiencing challenges. The 46803 zip code isn’t entirely made up of the City of Fort Wayne as some of the area includes New Haven as well. Some recent research we’ve done internally shows the poverty ranking could be number 2 instead of 1, but that statistic must improve, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to reverse the trend. Solutions take time and this won’t be a quick fix.



Examples of steps being taken to move in the right direction:

East Central Neighborhood

–The East Central Neighborhood, under the leadership of Neighborhood President Kellie Turner, completed the 2023 cohort of FORT-ify, a new neighborhood accelerator, which is a 6-month leadership development program for neighborhood associations.

–The neighborhood hosted its first block party in years, which was used to gather feedback and input on potential projects.

–The neighborhood is receiving additional funds to support community-driven projects outlined in Fort-ify

–Neighborhood Planning and Activation is actively working with the East Central Neighborhood as it is undergoing the development of a new 10-year neighborhood plan, with input from the community, that will guide future investment and development in the area. The plan is in the engagement phase now, with anticipated completion in early 2025.



Harvester Neighborhood

-The Harvester Neighborhood, under the leadership of Neighborhood President Gret Machlan, completed the 2023 cohort of FORT-ify.

-The neighborhood received a new logo/brand package to promote the association after completing the training.

-The neighborhood hosted its first block party in years, which was used to gather feedback and input on potential projects.

–The neighborhood is receiving additional funds to support community-driven projects outlined in Fort-ify.

–The Harvester Neighborhood completed its first Neighborhood Improvement Grant project, installing several crosswalks through the neighborhood to Adams Elementary called ‘The Jet Way’ and a new neighborhood sign.

–The Mayor led his first neighborhood walk of 2023 through the association, meeting with dozens of residents who live in the neighborhood.

–Neighborhood Planning and Activation completed its first Neighborhood Status Assessment, which includes an extensive existing conditions report, and interviewed 50 residents to determine first-intervention strategies to improve the neighborhood.

–The first project is planting 100 trees for the neighborhood’s 100th anniversary.

-Residents asked for traffic calming and noise pollution reduction, and trees have been proven to support both (as well as crime prevention)

–Harvester has a lower tree-canopy coverage percentage, and this project is aiming to reduce that gap with new trees.

–The trees were planted by the Parks Dept. and funded through Community Development, a $40,000 investment.

–The second project is adding additional lighting to McCormick Park in 2024.



Public Works and Redevelopment are active with projects to enhance the quality of life in the direct area. We also know that education, jobs, and housing are critical to help the 46803 zip code.



