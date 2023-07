FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Rock the Fort” Car Show is showing off Fort Wayne’s finest and most stylish vehicles.

Crime Stoppers 8th Annual “Rock the Fort” Car Show was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 29 but was moved due to weather. From classic cars, and luxury cars, to getaway cars, there are makes and models for everyone to enjoy.

The event is at 2404 W Jefferson Blvd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Below are some pictures WANE 15 captured at the event.