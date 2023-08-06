Ubaldo Salamanca

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert has been declared as the Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ubaldo Salamanca.

Salamanca is described as a 3 year old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Ana Reyes

Salamanca was last seen in the company of his mother, Ana Reyes, a 29-year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black long sleeve jacket and white shirt, and driving a silver newer model Dodge Journey with a temporary Indiana license plate.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ubaldo Salamanca, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.