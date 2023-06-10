FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lots of events are happening across Fort Wayne. Check out some photos from some of the events today.

Men’s Health Expo

Garden Walk and Plant Sale

Presented By: Allen County Master Gardeners Association

PBS’s Explorers Day

This free, family-friendly day encourages little Explorers to keep the love of learning throughout the summer months.

Fort Wayne youtheatre Besties Brunch

SOUTHSIDE LOVE Link-up

The SOUTHSIDE LOVE Link-up is a community event that was started 3 years ago in order to not only bring our city together, but to also give back by allowing local businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to really showcase their talents and want for unity by coming together for a cause bigger than their own.

Germanfest Continues …