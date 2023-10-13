ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – A Renaissance in Roanoke, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, has been cancelled due to the possibility of rain and storms.

The organizers of the event announced the cancellation to WANE 15 on Friday and made an announcement on their official Facebook page.

“Based on the forecast of a high probability of steady rain and strong winds tomorrow, after much deliberation and heavy hearts we have made the decision to cancel the 2023 A Renaissance in Roanoke,” the announcement said.

“The safety and well-being of our artists, crafters, other vendors and visitors is paramount to us and the success of this event! In 15 years we’ve never had to cancel our event. In this case, what we know now vs a wait-and-see in the early morning hours of tomorrow, we felt this was the best choice.”

There is no reschedule date.