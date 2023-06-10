FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Burgers, fries and craft cocktails along with live entertainment on a Saturday night.

Mercado OTL and Chef Johnny Perez will be hosting a pop-up series “Mercadozn with Real Deal Food Group and Chef DZN.” Happening on Sunday, June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Mercado OTL (111 W Columbia St. Unit 103).

In addition to the food available for purchase, local Fort Wayne talent, DJ J. Tubbs will be providing live DJ entertainment all evening. This pop-up event is casual, rain or shine and one night only.

This event is meant to highlight the vibrancy of our culinary offerings, our Downtown Fort Wayne initiatives, and the businesses of The Landing Fort Wayne.