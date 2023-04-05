FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People in Fort Wayne will soon have the opportunity to get their car washed and car’s oil changed all at one destination.

The first Drive and Shine will be coming to the Summit City this year which will be located on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Drive and Shines also contain indoor self vacuum centers that contain vacuum hoses on both sides of a vehicle, air tools, mat cleaners and free towels. Courtesy: Sherry Tehrani of Drive and Shine

Drive and Shine is a family-owned company with locations across Indiana and Michigan and offers services like car washes, oil changes and car detailing.

“It’s a lot different than a stand along car wash or oil change place,” said Sherry Tehrani, vice president of marketing for Drive and Shine. “These are multi-center places where our members can get discounts.”

According to documents, the location will be 26,000 square feet and will sit on 6.5 acres of land. The estimated construction cost is $4.5 million and is set to be completed by the end of 2023. The company filed for a site plan permit on March 29.

Drive and Shine’s car wash tunnels are two times longer than a standard car wash place and includes more equipment.

“We use safer soaps and no harsh chemicals to wash people’s vehicles,” Tehrani said. “We also recycle motor oil and water so we do things differently than others. That’s what people love about us.”

She said they’ve had people beg them to open a location in Fort Wayne because of how much they liked their services.

“We give back to the communities we are located in. We see ourselves as fellow members of the community,” she added.

West Jefferson Boulevard currently contains a Mike’s Car Wash and Take 5 Oil Change, right near where the Drive and Shine will be built.

Both places don’t see the new competition as any threat to their businesses. Bethany McAlister, director of marketing and customer service for Mike’s Car Wash, said competition keeps everyone going.

“We stay focused on prepping every vehicle, our speed of service and getting our customers out of the car wash as quickly as possible,” McAlister said. “Growth is good and we like having competition.”

Managing Director for Take 5 Oil Change Everett Schau shared similar sentiment saying having competition helps them know what they can do better.

“We don’t have any issues with them coming in. We wish them the best and hope the market is able to sustain them,” Schau said.