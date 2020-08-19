A mother is accusing Manchester High School of racial discrimination

MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester High School is under scrutiny as a mother is accusing the school of racial discrimination.

Dawn Eades is furious after her son was sent home to change because the school told her they felt “uncomfortable” with the t-shirt he was wearing. On Monday, Dondre Eades, a junior at Manchester High School, wore a shirt with the writing “I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.”

Dondre Eades, told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the school accused him of wearing the shirt to start a fight. However, he said that wasn’t the case and none of the students or teachers commented on his shirt, only the principal and vice principal.

After first period, the vice principal called Deondre Eades’ mother to take him home to change. According to Dawn Eades, the school says the word “kill” is what left the principal and vice principal feeling uneasy.

“It’s not like he is threatening or an action, it is used in a way of of being victimized,” said Dawn Eades.

Frustrated, Dawn Eades pressed the school about the dress code. WANE 15 looked up the school’s dress code policy and there is a list of guidelines. However, Dawn Eades does not believe her son violated any rules.

Manchester’s dress code policy

“It is nowhere in any shape or form against school policy and regulations,” said Dawn.

Brownlee reached out to Manchester Community Schools multiple times asking the school for an on-camera interview to share their side of the story.

They replied with this statement:

“Manchester Community Schools supports equal treatment of all persons regardless of race. We encourage student expression on social issues in a manner that promotes positive conversation and better understanding. Any such expression that threatens to disrupt or distract other students must be addressed to ensure the safe operation of the school. Manchester Community Schools is committed to working with its students on appropriate ways to address issues of racial equality.” Dr. Teresa Gremaux, Superintendent of Manchester Community Schools

Brownlee followed up asking for clarification:

What part of the policy does Manchester Community Schools believe Dondre violated?

Did any other students or teachers complain about his shirt?

The Communications Director, Randy Self, said that he wasn’t aware of the situation and the school wasn’t interested in responding to the allegations on camera.