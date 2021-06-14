‘A lot of shock’: Friends helping family of man killed in weekend rollover crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friends of the family involved in a fatal crash on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Saturday morning have created a GoFundMe page to help with their upcoming expenses.

“When this type of thing happens, once the initial shock got through, we wanted to help with anything we could,” said Steve Tillman, a family friend. “Money isn’t the important thing in this situation, but this is going to be a huge weight lifted off of the family who’s dealing with a monumental change.”

On Saturday morning, a vehicle ran a stoplight on Reed Road at East State Boulevard and struck the SUV driven by Zack Stewart, causing it to flip several times before coming to rest on its top.

The crash killed Stewart and sent his fiancé, Abby, along with their three children to the hospital.

“Honestly, it was a lot of shock,” said Tillman. “When you when you just talked to somebody a day or two before that and the next second, everything’s different. It was a level of shock that really took everybody that knew them by storm.”

Tillman said the purpose of the GoFundMe page is to raise enough money to pay for any medical expenses that insurance will not cover, along with Stewart’s funeral expenses.

“So that Abby and kids can properly say their goodbyes to a much needed father,” said the GoFundMe page.

According to Tillman, the ages of the family’s children are 10, three and one.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $100,000. So far, it’s raised just under $8,000.

The link to donate can be found here.

**WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.