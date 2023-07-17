FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “There were a lot of rumors going out there, the office got calls ‘is the festival even going to happen?” John Nichter, president of the Three Rivers Festival Board said.

While rumors about the stability of the festival may have muddled the future of the festival in the eyes of the public, Nichter said that losing sponsors isn’t anything to bat an eye about, and he’s confident not only in the festival his team put on this year, but the years to come.

“When we started the 2023 [planning], the sponsors we already knew may not be returning, like any year sponsors come and go,” Nichter said. “We gained a lot of new sponsors this year.”

Those new sponsors helped fuel what Nichter said was an above-average year.

While the full data won’t be tallied for some time, the initial results and feedback have been very encouraging.

“When looking at preliminary numbers, we are above an average festival, once again the Three Rivers Festival is going strong,” Nichter said. “We had long lines in Junk Food Alley, a lot of our vendors said it was a big success this year and the same thing for the midway.”

Nichter spoke with WANE 15 while tearing down the festival grounds, something he said only takes a few days compared to the ten-day setup.

He has reached his term limit as president with the Three River’s Festival board and will have to sit out at least one year before becoming president again, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be away from planning.

As soon as all the loose ends are tied on this year’s festival, he said he already has eyes on next year.

Early thoughts are inviting more local musical acts and bringing back a beloved event that was absent this year.

“Can we have a company make beds so that corporations don’t have to make beds for the bed race,” Nichter said.

The bed race was canceled this year, and the amount of time, effort and know-how required to put together a bed was cited as a big reason.

“Right after the festival here, we’re going to do our recap of all our events, and then really turn around and start planning for next year,” Nichter said. “It’s 365 days of activity.”

Nichter also said that if you want to help with the festival next year you can find avenues to help on their website.