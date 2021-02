A sign for Super Bowl 55 is framed by palm trees at Raymond James Stadium Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS and NBC trading Super Bowls is one of the rare times it might end up benefitting both networks.

While NBC gets an Olympic/Super Bowl doubleheader next year, CBS gets one of the best quarterback matchups in the game’s 55-year history on Sunday with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

The matchup also is the lynchpin to a day of programming that has been planned for over a year _ and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.