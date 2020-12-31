A look back at the top stories on wane.com in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been called a train wreck, a dumpster fire and the longest year ever, but now 2020 is almost over. But as much as we’d rather forget it ever happened, 2020 will likely be remembered as a year filled with historic events.

This year, the news was dominated by COVID-19. So much so, 11 of our top stories this year were virus-related stories. We created an entire coronavirus section on wane.com, and stories there accounted for more than 4 million page views. Among the most viewed COVID stories: stimulus checks, the state’s mask mandate, and K-12 state schools closing.

COVID aside, though, plenty of stories caught your attention this year. Here’s a look back at some of the other biggest stories on wane.com.

Racial protests in Fort Wayne

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several hundred activists gathered downtown in Fort Wayne in late May and early June. What started as peaceful protests turned into several weeks of demonstrations that sometimes turned violent. Other times, community leaders, police, and protesters gathered together to talk and march. Protests were also held in Huntington, Auburn and Decatur. By late June, the protests ended.

New firearms law

State and local fees were waived for five-year gun permits thanks to a new law that went into effect this year. House Bill 1284 went into full effect on July 1, 2020. Prior to the law, a firearm and handgun license carried fees. The story was viewed nearly a half million times – our top non-COVID story of the year.

House tours

Over the year, WANE 15 took viewers on tours of 15 historic and unique properties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A few old houses and a new one or two spent days and even weeks as the top story on wane.com.

Lovers quarrel shooting

An apparent lovers quarrel left one man in critical condition after a shooting. Back in July, Marion Police responded to a shooting in which Robert Beck reportedly shot a man in bed with his newly estranged wife. The shooting left Brain Eccles with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area. Beck is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Presidential Election

This election year was one for the history books. After Gov. Eric Holcomb shut down the state due to the spread of COVID-19, midterm elections were pushed from May to June. Once candidates were picked, it was full speed ahead. There were vehicle and boat parades, Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Fort Wayne, and record voter turnout. Once Election day came and all the votes were counted, former Vice President Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

Large truck gathering at Glenbrook

In the middle of the pandemic, thousands of vehicles parked in Glenbrook Commons and Glenbrook Square Mall parking lots for a diesel rally. Organized by YouTuber Whistlindiesel, the event last for three hours and led to some traffic jams. The rally remained peaceful with no physical violence or damage was reported.

Softball coaches accused of murder

In January, softball coaches from Fort Recovery Local Schools were arrested after they allegedly shot one of the coach’s ex-husband. Esther Stephen, Shelby Hiestand, and Hannah Knapke were all arrested for murder in the death of Shea Briar. Court documents show that Stephen, Hiestand, and Knapke picked up Briar at his Portland home and drove out into the country, where Hiestand shot Briar in the chest. Stephen and Briar were in the middle of a custody battle at the time. All three women currently reside in the Jay County Jail awaiting trial.

Roaming reptiles recovered

In August, police in Roanoke and Fort Wayne found themselves channeling their inner Steve Irwin after they were called to chase down an alligator and crocodile monitor. The alligator that was caught was around 18 inches and found on a road in Roanoke. The alligator was claimed and returned to the owner. The second reptile was found climbing a pole near Hessen Cassel and Frosch Drive and taken to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Baby killed in crash in Bluffton

A 2-month-old was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Bluffton in January. Police said Dr. Russel Legreid was driving his pickup truck when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan. Prosecutors said Legreid was driving while intoxicated and he was charged with four felonies including causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Legreid bonded out, and is currently living in Georgia awaiting trial.

New developments in Fort Wayne

The new year brought several new developments to Fort Wayne and Allen County. After months of speculations, Amazon and Trader Joe’s announced they were planting roots. Mission BBQ and Portillo’s also received lots of views on wane.com and visitors in person.

Glenbrook Mall ‘shooting’ that wasn’t

Glenbrook Square mall was temporarily closed on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Around 3 p.m. on Black Friday, a fight broke out in the mall, and police responded to reports of shots fired. According to police, a video showed a gun being held during the fight between several men in the mall. No shots were ever fired and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Homicide rate

Killings in Fort Wayne spiked in 2020. By the end of the year, the city recorded 43 homicides – a few shy of the record 48 set in 2016. The good news is, arrests have been made in more than half of the homicides in 2020.