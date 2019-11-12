A look at the record November cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Monday’s round of snow, Mother Nature wasn’t done reminding us that winter is still very much on the way.

Record cold swept throughout much of the country, including right here in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

Today our high reached 25° for context the last and only time November 12th was in the 20s was the previous record of 27° back in 1920.

Looking at data that stretches back to 1911 on average Fort Wayne sees only 1 day with a high below 30 each November.

As for the overnight lows, we could see in the single digits Tuesday night. In the over 100 years of data collection, there have only been 12 November nights in the single digits.

Whenever temperatures drop below 40°, The Rescue Mission becomes the primary provider for shelter and food to individuals who need assistance. As we get into the winter season The Rescue Mission will serve as the point of entry for all clients and if needed they will reach out to other partners for assistance.