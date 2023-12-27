FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ice skating is fun for the whole family, but many don’t realize everything it takes to make sure your having fun on the ice while also staying safe.

An ice resurfacing machine otherwise known as a “Zamboni,” operates by shaving the top layer of ice off the rink.

The sharp blades on the skates can often cut up the ice and cause dangerous holes and grooves.

The Zamboni sprays the ice with water that is 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which freezes over in a matter of seconds.

Officials at Headwaters Ice Rink try to resurface the ice at least every hour or so, the whole process takes only about ten minutes.

Eager skates may find the process tedious, but Zamboni driver Zach Johnson said the 10 minutes the Zamboni takes up on the rink is imperative to everyone’s safety.

“…it’s a pretty big part of the safety here.” Johnson said. “If you get a deep rut or something, you can go flying forward or if your skates are not tight enough, you could just roll your ankle.”

He urges everyone to remain safe while out on the rink by staying aware of your surroundings and looking out for others around you.