MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of The Machinist Group of Northeast Indiana showed off their collections at the 26th annual Pete Menger Model Engine and Hobby Show.

According to a press release, this year’s event featured steam engines, sterling engines, internal combustion engines and more. Each engine at the show was machined and finished by the group members, which made each engine look “like a fine work of art.”

In the 90s, the founding member Heinz “Pete” Menger wanted to find a way to display his very own collection of engines. The Engine and Hobby Show was then born, per the release. The show is held each year as a way to honor Menger’s legacy as a craftsman.

This event was held at the Monroeville Community Building and was free to all spectators.