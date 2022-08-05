LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city.

Officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators are trying to close a crime in a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash. For more than two months, police have been searching for the remains of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old who disappeared in January.

Trucks are shown at the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, Mich., Thursday, July 28, 2022. For more than two months, police have been searching for the remains of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old who was killed last January. Investigators are certain her body was placed in a dumpster, which was emptied into a garbage truck for a journey to a landfill in Macomb County. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Investigators are certain her body was placed in a dumpster, which was emptied into a garbage truck for a journey to a suburban landfill. Police believe they’re in the right area at Pine Tree Acres landfill. But a check of tons of trash so far has not turned up evidence of Zion.

Michael McGinnis, a Detroit police commander, says the job is “incredibly daunting.”