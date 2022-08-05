LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city.
Officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators are trying to close a crime in a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash. For more than two months, police have been searching for the remains of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old who disappeared in January.
Investigators are certain her body was placed in a dumpster, which was emptied into a garbage truck for a journey to a suburban landfill. Police believe they’re in the right area at Pine Tree Acres landfill. But a check of tons of trash so far has not turned up evidence of Zion.
Michael McGinnis, a Detroit police commander, says the job is “incredibly daunting.”