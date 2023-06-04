The wedding party all wore HEYDUDES for the big day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — I do? More like I Dude. An Embassy wedding put its best foot forward.

Local police officer John Miller and Fiancé Aubrey Lohser invited HEY DUDE to their wedding, as the brand played a part in their relationship. The wedding took place Saturday evening at the Embassy Theatre.

HEYDUDE not only said yes to the RSVP but became the theme of the entire ceremony.

John and Aubrey exchanged “I Dude” while they and their wedding party wore HEY DYDES. Guests were also surprised with their own pair.

The drink menu was named after the brand, plus the ceremonial toast incorporated HEYDUDE.

Finally, a “Dude Donation” of $10,000 was given to the couple for their wedding and honeymoon. John and Aubrey.