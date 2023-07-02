CLEVELAND, Oh. (WANE) — On the 40 anniversary Ralphie will come home for the first time as the Greater Cleveland Film Commission will host the biggest cast reunion of A Christmas Story.

The Behind the Camera: “A Christmas Story” Official 40 Anniversary will happen November 10 to 12 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

At the event, you’ll get the opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the entire cast and meet with Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, at the cast expo where other cast members will offer autographs and photo opportunities.

For more information and to buy tickets to the event visit the Cleveland Film website.