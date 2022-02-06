A ‘calling’ to help homeless women in Dekalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- A fundraiser Saturday night helped homeless women in Dekalb County get a second chance. Faith-driven shelter The Hearten House held their 3rd annual “Hearten House Gala” at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

The Hearten House helps homeless women get back on their feet. Executive Director Marisa Mckenzie began her mission after experiencing homelessness herself ten years ago.

Mckenzie was homeless and addicted to methamphetamines and heroin. Mckenzie says she wanted to end her life because she couldn’t find the right help at the time.

“I really did look for it, but I didn’t have insurance and so without insurance, I just couldn’t find a place,” Mckenzie said. “So, I ended up in such a dark place and I couldn’t just live like that anymore. I was given the help that I needed, through a place that provided a safe place for me and modeled the behavior of what I needed,” said Mckenzie.

Now, Mckenzie provides women experiencing homelessness, a helping hand.

“This is something that is a calling and I am very passionate about in my life, I get to teach our women that you are loved and you are valuable and you are so much more than what the world has told you,” said Mckenzie. “It is such an honor to be able to share with them as they grow and overcome their substance abuse or when they move into their own place,” Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie is grateful for the donors and all the generosity she has received from them, to continue what she loves.

“It’s a time to celebrate, to celebrate the many lives that have been changed, the many families, the many children who have gotten their mom’s back,” said Mckenzie.

Mckenzie says the goal of the gala was to raise awareness of the issue, more so than to raise money for the organization.

“Our women just come to us just broken. And beat down and they are hopeless and they just don’t believe that there is any kind of chance or change and we are able to walk alongside them and love them through it,” Mckenzie said. “Teach them, and model that behavior and so watching them leave strong and courageous, and empowered, it is the most amazing thing and it really is a ripple effect throughout the community, of positive change,” said Mckenzie.

During Saturday night’s gala, there was a silent auction, a live band, and a photo booth for their donors. As well as a catered dinner.