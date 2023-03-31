FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for late today and especially tonight. Severe storms are expected to move across the entire Midwest today and tonight the powerful storm system moving into our area late this evening.

The strongest storms are expected to move through northeastern Indiana between 9 pm and Midnight. Areas south and southwest of Fort Wayne will have the highest risk for severe weather.

The biggest risk for tonight is gusty winds but we can't rule out isolated tornadoes.