Photo of ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting outside Coldwater Road Walmart released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of the Coldwater Road Walmart Sunday afternoon.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Andre Paris Leslie of Fort Wayne. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. His manner of death has been ruled a homicide

Image shows a ‘person of interest’ in the fatal shooting at the Coldwater Road Walmart on Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Fort Wayne Police)

Police and medics were called around 6:30 p.m. to Walmart at 5311 Coldwater Road on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person was in extremely critical condition.

Authorities had a large area of the Walmart parking lot cordoned off with caution tape.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead there.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting. Investigators were working to identify a suspect, police said. Detectives were hoping to gather surveillance footage from Walmart to shed light on the incident.

Tara Aston, a spokesperson for Walmart, released the following statement:

“We’re working with law enforcement however possible and will refer additional questions to them as this is an open investigation.”

Police said the shooting may have been recorded by people in the area. Investigators have asked that anyone with footage share that with police.

Leslie is the 12th Homicide in Allen County this year.