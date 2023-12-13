NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The youngest CPR certified child in the U.S. calls New Haven home.

Ronin Norris received his certification just two days before his ninth birthday on Sunday, making him the youngest CPR certified child in the nation.

The program is made possible through a partnership between East Central Fire Territory and East Allen Career Center. Students are able to take the course with hands on training and become certified.

Devin Norris, Ronin’s mother, said he’s been anticipating this day all year.

“He’s been looking forward to his birthday not because he was having a birthday, but because he could get CPR certified like that’s what he’s been counting down for,” Devin said.

Ronin’s dream is to become a paramedic one day, so this is just the first step.

“If he wants to be a paramedic, if he wants to be a firefighter, if he wants to be anything in the service then he has to finish school, and that’s kind of his motivator,” Devin said.

Scott Mabee, the EMT Instructor at East Allen Career Center, said he’s both proud and impressed by Ronin.

“To see a young individual that wants to give back to his community and be something like a paramedic. It’s just awesome to see,” Mabee said.

Ronin carries a medical bag everyday with him around school with items like bandages, cotton balls, hand sanitizer, first aid kits and more.

He was diagnosed with autism at three years old. Devin said that’s when his love for fire trucks, firefighters, and the industry as a whole began.

“He was just drawn to it. That was his thing,” Devin said.

He also knows his way around an ambulance truck, as he watches YouTube videos and spends time with his instructor to learn.

After receiving his official CPR certification paper Wednesday, Ronin was surprised with emergency service patches from people across the country. He has his own collection of them.

“The fact that he got so much and people wanted to do that for him. It was just awesome,” Devin said.

Ronin said he just loves to help people and that’s what keeps him going everyday.