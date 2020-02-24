$9.8 million lottery ticket sold at Fort Wayne liquor store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery players should check their tickets carefully, as one ticket sold in Fort Wayne matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

According to Hoosier Lottery officials, the jackpot is worth an estimated $9.8 million. The winning ticket was sold at Cap N’ Cork Liquors at 7002 Bluffton Road.

Saturday’s winning Hoosier Lotto numbers are 10-16-17-18-21-45.

Lottery officials suggest that the ticket holder ensure their ticket is in a secure place and consider meeting with a financial adviser before coming forward.

The winner should then contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claiming instructions.

The winner is one lucky person, considering the Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are just 1 in 9,366,819. Overall odds to win something at all are 1 in 6.

Players can check their tickets on the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App here.