WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 86-year-old Lola R. Harmon.

Harmon left her residence around 6 p.m. Monday. She’s approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Harmon is believed to be driving a tan/silver 2004 Buick Century with Indiana license plate SHP780.

Harmon was last seen going south on State Road 37 near State Road 28 in Hamilton County around 9:15 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical attention.

If you have information on Lola Harmon’s location, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.