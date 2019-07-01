80’s Night Concert to raise money for Boys & Girls Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Time to break out all of your bright colors and workout clothes to raise money for a good cause. 80’s Night is coming to Headwaters Park presented by Grote Mitsubishi. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Casual Friday & Kenny Redd will take center stage performing some of the classic hits including: Michael Jackson, Prince, Bon Jovi, Def Leopard, Journey and many more. Concertgoers will also have the chance to win some money. There will be a $100 Prize for Best 80s Outfit awarded at 10 p.m. Food Trucks and a full bar will on hand at the concert. The concert is a 21+ event and attendees will need a valid ID.

80’s Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 from 7:30 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets are $5 in advance, and $10 at the gate on the night of the show. Refunds are not given for any reason once tickets are purchased.