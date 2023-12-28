ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne woman who died Saturday in a crash in Huntertown has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner identified the woman as 74-year-old Rhonda Irven.

Investigators determined Irven was driving around 8:40 a.m. when her car collided with another at the intersection of Shoaff and Lima roads. Irven was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news release.

The coroner determined she died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and her death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.