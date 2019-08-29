700 cars for sale at annual Auburn Fall auction

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – It has become a Labor Day weekend tradition, and it’s back for another year. The Auburn Fall auction at the historic Auburn Auction Park returns for its 49th annual weekend Thursday.

Around 700 collector cars and a variety of automobilia are up for grabs during the four-day sale.

Like the styles and ages of the cars themselves, the prices greatly vary. Cars range in price from just a few thousand dollars to more than a million dollars.

You can also check out an onsite swap meet and car corral.

If you don’t have the cash to drive away with a car of your own, you can still come and window shop. Organizers just ask that you not drool on the cars.

There are also several other activities throughout the weekend to keep the whole family entertained at the auction park, including a Dirt Fish rally experience, a Kids Fun Zone, motocross stunt shows, food vendors, and more.

The 2018 Auburn Fall sale resulted in $21.7 million in total sales, with 81 percent of all lots sold. That was a 12 percent increase in sales from 2017 to 2018.

This year’s event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Auburn Auction Park, 5536 County Road 11A in Auburn. Gates open daily at 8:30 a.m.

Admission is $25 per person for a single-day pass or $50 for a weekend pass. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

If you’ll be bidding on cars and items for sale, registration is $100 and includes admission for one bidder and one guest.

Children 12 and under are free. First responders and retired and active military personnel will also be able to get in with a guest for free with a valid I.D.

For a more detailed list of auction times and activities, as well as a catalog of cars for sale, CLICK HERE.