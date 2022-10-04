BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon.

Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.

Officers said that even though Summitt was “rendered unconscious and injured” by the fall, the man made it back to his house and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with injuries to his back and ribs.

The release noted that safety equipment, like a harness, was not being used at the time of the fall.

Conservation officers said in the release that anyone using elevated platforms should always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themselves, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.