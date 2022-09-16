PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped and killed.

The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson’s believes that DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case.

The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who was just 5 years old when the crime happened.

She remembers the day she last saw her sister alive. They were walking back from a day at the movies when a black car asked if they needed a ride home.

After the two rejected the offer a few times, the car swung back around the block.

“Next thing you know he pulled over and he grabbed her right out of my hands and put her in the backseat of his car,” Garza said. “I ran to a neighbors house, and by the time she came to the door they were going around the curb and that was the last I’ve seen her.”

Hours later Eagleson’s body was found by racoon hunters just outside of Paulding, Ohio.

Since the crime, all of the physical evidence has been lost, but with the advent of DNA testing, that evidence may be able to provide blood or semen matches that could shed light on the killer.

For Garza, exhuming Eagleson’s body feels like an important step in a long trudge to trying to find her sister’s killer.

“We did everything we could possible do to help her get justice, and that’s all I can ask,” Garza said.

To fundraise money to pay for the exhuming and DNA testing, Eagleson’s family is trying to raise $10,000 on GoFundMe.

To bolster that effort, they are having a fundraiser and concert Sunday, Sept. 18, at Branch Christian Fellowship in Paulding, Ohio at 2:00 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature local blues legend Paul Joseph Miles, as well as raffles, a bake sale and a 50/50 drawing.

However, the fundraising efforts may be in vain depending on a judge’s decision.

On Nov. 20, a judge will decide whether or not the family is allowed to exhume the body and pursue new evidence.

To view the GoFundMe and event details click here.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.