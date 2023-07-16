KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A six-year-old girl died Saturday while swimming at Bixler Lake in Kendallville.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, she was last seen in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive just after 1:00 p.m.

Family members and responders attempted life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation.

Assisting Conservation Officers were the Kendallville Fire and Police Departments, and Parkview Noble County EMS.