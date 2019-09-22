6 shot in downtown Indianapolis, police searching for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating after six people were shot in the city’s downtown late Saturday night.

IMPD said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Maryland Street, which is near a Steak n’ Shake restaurant and other shops.

Officers patrolling the area responded to reports of multiple shots being fired. They later found six victims ranging in age from teen to adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

All six were transported to Indianapolis hospital. According to IMPD, two are in critical condition, one in serious condition and three have minor injuries.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and are looking for one shooter.

This is a developing story.