ANDERSON, Ind. –Six young people were shot in Anderson early Sunday morning, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Officers were surveilling a largely crowded area, when at 2:24 a.m., in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, several gunshots rang out. Officers worked through the crowd and found one victim suffering from a gunshot in the leg and began to administer aid.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation into the shooting, five individuals also checked themselves into local Anderson hospitals for treatments for gunshot wounds. All of the victims have been treated and released.

There are three female victims and three male victims that range in age from 14 years old – 21 years old.

No arrest have been made and no person has currently been identified by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation, and information will be updated as it becomes available.