First responders at the scene of the early morning fire in the 300 block of East Dewald Street

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a fire in an apartment in the 300 block of East Dewald Street; that’s South of Downtown Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Fire Department says when fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of the second floor of a house split into multiple apartments.

First responders at the scene of the early morning fire in the 300 block of East Dewald Street

FWFD says firefighters had to force their way inside the apartment involved in the fire. When firefighters got inside, they found flames coming from the kitchen of the apartment. FWFD says it took about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The apartment involved in the fire suffered moderate damage. Six people were inside the building at the time of the fire. FWFD says all six people were able to evacuate themselves to safety. Crews did remain on the scene after the fire was brought under control in order to overhaul the building involved and check for any fire that may have extended into other areas of the building.

AEP, NIPSCO, FWFD, TRAA, and Neighborhood Code Enforcement responded and assisted at the scene of the fire. According to FWFD, the cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire remains under investigation.