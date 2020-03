FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An hours-long police standoff took place in Northeast Fort Wayne Saturday.

Police were called to the corner of Reed Rd. and Lake Ave. to the Black Bear Creek apartment complex at 3:05 p.m.

A WANE 15 Reporter saw more than 10 police cars and two SWAT vehicles at the scene.

Police still haven’t shared details of what was going on at the apartment complex.

As of 9 p.m. a police presence was still at the home.