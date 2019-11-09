6 area marching bands competing at state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana is being represented at the ISSMA State Marching Band Finals in the state’s capital as six area high schools advanced to the competition.

Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Norwell and Woodlan will play for the state title at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the results so far:

Class B

1. Greenfield Central H.S.

2. Greenwood H.S.

3. Northview H.S. / Brazil

4. Munster H.S.

5. F.J. Reitz H.S. / Evansville

6. North H.S. / Evansville

7. Jasper H.S.

8. North Side H.S. / Ft. Wayne

9. Harrison H.S. / Evansville

10. Pendleton Heights H.S.

Class C

1. Western H.S. – Russiaville

2. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville

3. NorthWood H.S. – Nappanee

4. Beech Grove H.S.

5. Norwell H.S. – Ossian

6. Concordia Luth. – Ft. Wayne

7. Lincoln H.S. – Vincennes

8. John Glenn H.S. – Walkerton

9. Princeton H.S.

10. Mount Vernon H.S.

Woodlan is part of Class D and is set to perform at 5:55 p.m.

Homestead is scheduled to perform at 8:15 p.m. and Carroll at 9:15 p.m. Both are part of the Class A competitors.

Click here to see the final placings as they are posted.