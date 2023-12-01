FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — November 2023 has officially made its way into the past, but how did it stack up in the weather history books? And, now that it’s the very first day of December, what’s in store for the end of the year?

November Recap

It’s hard to believe that November has come and gone. While no records were set this past month, our temperatures had a wide range of values. Our warmest day was observed on November 6 when we reached a high of 68° here in Fort Wayne. The warmest day on record for the month of November is 79° which was recently observed back in 2016. Our coldest day of the month was observed on November 28 when temperatures dipped down to just 16°.

When it comes to precipitation, we saw both rain and snow over the course of the month. However, this November is now the 5th driest on record. On average, we see 2.96″ of rainfall. This year, we only collected 0.64″ here in the city of Fort Wayne. Of that total collected rainfall, approximately half of it fell on November 21st when we observed 0.34″. That made November 21st our rainiest day of the month. However, we still fell -2.32″ below average.

Just as we saw rain, we saw snow as well! While it might not have been enough to build a large snowman in your front yard, it was enough to cover the grass and slow down traffic on the roadways on November 26th. We observed 0.4″ of snow on that day. This also led us to see below average snowfall for the month.

December Preview

This December marks the beginning of Meteorological Winter which contains the months of December, January, and February. The WANE 15 Weather Team has issued their official winter weather outlook for the season! You can find it below and learn more about how the ongoing El Niño could impact our winter:

Let’s begin by taking a look at our temperature outlook for the month. Most of the United States looks to see above average temperatures for the month, including northeast Indiana and northwestern Ohio.

When it comes to precipitation, we’re currently looking at near-average conditions for the month. Overall, we see an average of 7.6″ of snowfall and 2.47″ of rainfall. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

Let’s take a look at some of our average temperatures here for Fort Wayne at the beginning and end of the month of December. We start off the month with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. By the time we reach the end of the month, high temperatures dip into the mid-to-low 30s. Overnight lows tumble down into the lower 20s.

Another event to keep in mind as we enter a new month, the winter solstice will happen on December 22nd! This will mark the official beginning of the astronomical winter season.

As always, you can stay up to date with the WANE Weather team right here online or join us for our daily newscasts! We’ll be tracking the winter conditions as they unfold this season!